More thunderstorms are on the way Wednesday

“Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats but can’t rule out an isolated tornado,” forecasters said in a tweet.

The National Weather Service says all of Southern New England is at slight risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, with the greatest risk northwest of the Boston-Providence corridor.

Frank Nocera, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the Boston area could see thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.

“The forecast continues to feature a warm humid day with showers and a chance of thunderstorms,” according to an Internet post by the weather service. “Thunderstorms will have the potential for gusty winds and local downpours. The favored area for heavy rainfall is from Hartford County up across Western and Central MA, but all areas have potential for the strong gusts and local downpours.”

Advertisement

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center said conditions may be “conducive to organized severe storm development across parts of eastern New York and Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey through much of New England.”

The forecasters said wind gusts appeared to be the primary hazard, “but there may be at least some risk for a tornado or two, particularly across the Hudson/Champlain Valley vicinity into western New England Wednesday afternoon.”

[Severe Wx risk Wed] There is a slight risk for severe t-storms Wed afternoon/evening. All of SNE is at risk, but the greatest risk will be N/W of the Boston to Providence corridor. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats but can't rule out an isolated tornado. pic.twitter.com/AT6zPARTWJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 20, 2019

On Monday, residents endured stiflingly hot temperatures, with the high reaching 95 degrees in Boston, beating the previous record for the day of 92. In some areas, the heat was broken up by strong storms.

The weather service fielded reports of trees and wires down in Western, Central, and Southeastern Massachusetts. Large hail was also reported.

“There were several severe weather reports across the region on Monday, even one with 2 inch hail!” the weather service tweeted Tuesday.

Peter Bailey-Wells and Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.