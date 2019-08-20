Heavy smokers risk of heart problems lasts longer after quitting, study says

However, it takes anywhere from five to 25 years for the risk to return to that of a similar person who has never smoked, according to a statement from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The study from the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee found that ex-smokers can reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease by 39 percent within five years of quitting.

For heavy smokers, it can take up to 25 years after quitting for their risk of heart problems to become as low as a person who has never smoked, according to a new study that followed participants from the legendary Framingham heart study.

“Previous studies have shown the association between quitting and reduced CVD risk,” Meredith Duncan, the leader of the study, said in the statement. “But the current atherosclerotic CVD risk calculator, which is routinely used in clinical practice, considers former smokers’ risk to be similar to that of never smokers after five years of cessation, which is not consistent with these findings.”

The study’s findings were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The Vanderbilt study focused on 8,770 participants, including 2,371 heavy smokers who smoked one pack of cigarettes daily for 20 years. Researchers pulled data from the Framingham Heart Study, which began in 1948 and contained multigenerational subjects from Framingham, Mass., officials said.

Researchers from Vanderbilt used the data from 1954 to 2014. The Framingham Heart Study followed participants through their life, providing a basis to study the effect of lifetime smoking and smoking cessation, officials said.

The study also mentions that cigarette smoking is responsible for 20 percent of cardiovascular disease deaths in the country, officials said. Cardiovascular disease includes heart attack, stroke, cardiovascular disease death, and heart failure.

Hilary Tindle, the founding director of the Vanderbilt Center for Tobacco, Addiction, and Lifestyle, is assuring smokers that even the lungs of heavy smokers can recover, and it’s never too late to quit and improve your health.

“The cardiovascular system begins to heal relatively quickly after quitting smoking, even for people who have smoked heavily over decades,” she said in the statement. “Full recovery could take years, so now is a great time to quit smoking and take other steps toward heart health.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.