Here’s what you should know about Eastern equine encephalitis

“There is no way for us to kill all the mosquitoes to remove risks for people — there is no simple solution,” said Dr. Catherine Brown, the state’s epidemiologist. “It’s really important . . . for people to help take steps to protect themselves.”

The virus is rare but deadly. So state officials are monitoring the disease closely, as well as scheduling sprayings for mosquitoes in some areas of Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

A second Massachusetts person this year has contracted Eastern equine encephalitis — an often life-threatening virus passed on by mosquitoes — and people in southeast Massachusetts are at particular risk of contracting it.

Here’s what you need to know about the disease and what you can do to prevent it:

What is EEE?

EEE is a dangerous mosquito-borne virus with a 30 percent mortality rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Many of those who survive will have permanent neurological damage and mental and physical disabilities.

It is mainly passed between birds and mosquito species that bite only birds, but there has been a rise in cases among humans because mosquitoes that bite people are now also carrying the disease.

“This is really linked to higher numbers of mosquitoes — the mosquitoes that transmit the EEE virus,” said Philip Armstrong, a research scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station who helped co-authora research paper on the disease’s spread in New England.

He said increased rainfall this year has created better breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

What preventive measures can I take?

No human vaccine for EEE exists, but people can take steps to keep from being bitten by mosquitoes.

Normal precautions include staying indoors from dusk until dawn (when the EEE-carrying mosquitoes are most active), wearing long sleeves and pants, spraying mosquito repellant on all exposed skin, and ensuring door and window screens are secure and undamaged.

Brown also urges people to “understand and know where they are in relation to the high risk areas for EEE.”

Am I at risk of contracting it?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has identified 37 Massachusetts communities as critical or high risk areas for contracting the disease.

Mosquito-borne viruses expert Scott Weaver said that the risk is higher in more rural areas and for those close to hardwood swamps, since that’s where most EEE-carrying mosquitoes are found. But people should still protect themselves from mosquitoes, he said.

How do I know if I’ve contracted the disease?

The symptoms of EEE are quite severe: the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control website, followed by disorientation, seizures, and coma. Those infected can also experience memory loss, partial paralysis, comas, profound fatigue, and tremors, and many who survive are left with debilitating problems.

The Centers for Disease Control advises people who suspect they have EEE to seek medical care. Severe symptoms will appear any time between four to ten days after getting a mosquito bite.

However, Armstrong said that not everyone exposed to the virus gets the disease.

“They may just have either mild symptoms and their immune system takes care of the virus with no further effects,” he said.

Humans cannot pass on the disease, since it’s only mosquito-borne.

Slobodan Paessler, a director at the University of Texas Medical Branch Institute for Human Infections and Immunity, said EEE will likely never disappear as long as there are birds and mosquitoes.

“What we can develop overtime is a vaccine,” he said, “but we will not get rid of the virus.”

