Lynn woman arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man
A 34-year-old Lynn woman was arrested late Monday night in the fatal stabbing of a homeless man earlier in the day, according to the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.
Beatrice Ortiz was arrested without incident at her home and has been charged with the murder of Charles Stankiewicz, 36, Blodgett’s office said in a statement.
Ortiz is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Lynn District Court.
