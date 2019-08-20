Man stabbed in Lowell airlifted to Boston hospital
A man was airlifted to a Boston hospital after he was stabbed near a Lowell 7-Eleven Monday night, police said.
Lowell police responded to a report of a man stabbed near the 7-Eleven on Bridge Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.
Officers dispatched at approximately 11:30 pm to 7-11 on Bridge Street for male who was stabbed. Male med-flighted to Boston Hospital. CID detectives conducting follow up investigation.— Lowell PD (@LowellPD) August 20, 2019
The stabbing did not occur inside the store, police said.
Lowell police are investigating.
No further information was available.
