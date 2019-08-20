fb-pixel

Man stabbed in Lowell airlifted to Boston hospital

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,August 20, 2019, 44 minutes ago

A man was airlifted to a Boston hospital after he was stabbed near a Lowell 7-Eleven Monday night, police said.

Lowell police responded to a report of a man stabbed near the 7-Eleven on Bridge Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the department.

The stabbing did not occur inside the store, police said.

Lowell police are investigating.

No further information was available.

