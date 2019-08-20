Man stabbed outside Lowell convenience store

A 47-year-old man had to be MedFlighted to a Boston hospital after he was stabbed outside a convenience store in Lowell Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven store at 494 Bridge St. in Lowell at approximately 11:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from several stab wounds, according to a press release from the Lowell Police Department. The incident occurred at Bridge and Fourth Street, police said.

The man had to undergo surgery, police said.