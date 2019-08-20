Man stabbed outside Lowell convenience store
A 47-year-old man had to be MedFlighted to a Boston hospital after he was stabbed outside a convenience store in Lowell Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the 7-Eleven store at 494 Bridge St. in Lowell at approximately 11:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from several stab wounds, according to a press release from the Lowell Police Department. The incident occurred at Bridge and Fourth Street, police said.
The man had to undergo surgery, police said.
The Lowell Police Department is actively investigating this incident along with the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-937-3200 or contact the Lowell Police Criminal Investigation Division at 978-674-4501.
