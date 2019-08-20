Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet closed for 10th time this month after shark detected
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed for the 10th time this month after a great white shark was detected in the water, officials said.
Newcomb Hollow was closed from 9:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after a tagged shark pinged a buoy, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
This is the 66th time sharks forced swimmers out of the water on Cape Cod and the Islands this month, according to a Globe tally.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.