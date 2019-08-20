‘Night crawler crew’ apparently breaks into Pelham, N.H., gas station
Police in Pelham, N.H., believe two masked men who broke into a local gas station may be connected with a so-called “night crawler crew” of burglars that have been hitting businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, authorities said.
Officers responded to the BP gas station on Bridge Street in Pelham around 3 a.m. Monday and found that a skylight had been pushed in, according to a press release from the Pelham Police Department.
Police didn’t find anyone inside the store, and the business owner confirmed that “an undisclosed amount of tobacco products had been stolen,” the release said.
Surveillance video of the burglary showed two suspects entering the store through the roof and “crawling around on the floor,” the release said.
“This burglary is believed to be a part of a regional crew committing commercial burglaries in Southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts,” police said in the press release. “The case is very active.”
There have been reports of masked thieves using similar tactics to rob stores in Worcester, Southborough, Berlin, Millbury, Marlborough, Northborough, and Dracut.
In the Pelham incident, one man was wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans, and a black mask, and the second man was dressed in a red sweatshirt, black jeans, gray hat, and a navy blue mask. They were both wearing dark gloves, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pelham Police Department’s criminal bureau at 603-635-2411.
