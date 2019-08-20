‘Night crawler crew’ apparently breaks into Pelham, N.H., gas station

Police in Pelham, N.H., believe two masked men who broke into a local gas station may be connected with a so-called “night crawler crew” of burglars that have been hitting businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, authorities said.

Officers responded to the BP gas station on Bridge Street in Pelham around 3 a.m. Monday and found that a skylight had been pushed in, according to a press release from the Pelham Police Department.

Police didn’t find anyone inside the store, and the business owner confirmed that “an undisclosed amount of tobacco products had been stolen,” the release said.