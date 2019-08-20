Police say Boston man was riding a bike and packing a gun

Boston police arrested a 19-year-old man who was riding a bike and carrying a gun in Dorchester Monday afternoon, police said.

Daquam Baskin-King, of Boston, was arrested near 217 Columbia Road around 2:30 p.m. after police noticed he matched the description of a suspect from a earlier incident, Boston police said in a statement.

“Due to the fact that the individual matched the description of the suspect and was wearing the same clothing while operating a City of Boston Blue Bike, officers performed a threshold inquiry. During the threshold inquiry, followed by a pat frisk, a loaded Raven Model MP-25 firearm was recovered from Baskin-King,” the statement said.