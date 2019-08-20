50 pot plants found inside vacant Walpole gas station

“Mass. law allows an individual to cultivate 6 marijuana plants — in their own home,” Carmichael tweeted above a photo of the pot plants at the filling station. “It does not allow a vacant gas station on Rt#1 to be converted into a grow house for 50 plants as demonstrated following an @WalpolePolice search warrant.”

Walpole police recently found 50 marijuana plants at an abandoned gas station, authorities said.

Police officials couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment. It wasn’t clear whether anyone would face criminal charges as a result of the search.

Reaction to the news was mixed among social media scribes.

One tweeter calling himself Adam from Foxboro wrote in response to Carmichael’s message, “I’d much rather see you guys go after opioids then [sic] a harmless plant.”

But retired State Police lieutenant David J. Butters was delighted.

“Another great job by the Walpole Police department!” Butters tweeted. “More illegal drugs off the streets! Great job guys!”

