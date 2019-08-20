Search continues for missing Dennis swimmer
Divers in Dennis suspended the search Tuesday night for a swimmer reported to be in distress at Scargo Lake earlier in the day, officials said.
The search by first responders from multiple Cape Cod communities is expected to continue overnight, according to the Dennis Police Department.
Princess Beach will be closed overnight due to the ongoing operation, the department said in a statement.
Police received a call shortly before 4 p.m. about a male swimmer who “appeared to be in distress,” Lieutenant Peter Benson said in an e-mail Tuesday evening.
The Dennis Fire Department and fire departments from multiple Cape Cod towns searched the area where witnesses last saw the swimmer, according to officials.
Advertisement
The State Police air wing is also assisting with an aerial search of the lake.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.