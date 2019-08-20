Thomas Bowes fired as director of embattled RMV unit

“The Merit Rating Board needs to head in a different direction and I believe it requires new leadership,” said Jamey Tesler, the RMV’s acting Registrar and chair of the Merit Rating Board.

Meeting Tuesday for the first time in years, an oversight panel removed Bowes as director of the Registry’s Merit Rating Board, where officials admitted they knowingly stopped processing alerts from other states about law-breaking Massachusetts drivers more than a year ago.

Thomas Bowes, a mid-level state agency manager who suddenly became a central figure of a governmental crisis, was fired Tuesday, making him the second Registry of Motor Vehicles official to lose his or her job since scandal engulfed the department two months ago.

The failure within Bowes’ unit — and the discovery in late June of tens of thousands unread notices neatly organized in an Registry storage room — was just one of several lapses that quietly played out for years within the agency.

It only came to light when Registry officials admitted in late June that they should have stripped a commercial license of a West Springfield trucker before he allegedly hit and killed seven people in a horrifying crash in New Hampshire. The incident immediately cast a spotlight on the agency, and prompted then-Registrar Erin Deveney to resign in late June.

Governor Charlie Baker and his transportation secretary, Stephanie Pollack, have said they first learned the agency had been ignoring alerts on law-breaking drivers when Deveney stepped down.

At the time, Bowes was vacationing in Europe. But as scrutiny grew, he remained in his $114,455-a-year post despite some calling for him, too, to step down.

Bowes did not comment after the vote Tuesday. His attorney, Leonard Kesten, suggested his client was being made a scapegoat in the wider Registry scandal.

“A lot of people had to make a lot of mistakes for this to happen,” Kesten said. “To throw this man out at age 55, abruptly, it’s unfortunate.”

Kesten said the failures at the Registry went “all the way up” and that Baker needs to take responsibility.

“Ultimately a good leader says, ‘It’s me, and I’m going to fix it,’ ” Kesten said.

By law, Bowes is supposed to be appointed by a three-person oversight panel also known as the Merit Rating Board. But the committee — which includes Tesler; Gary Anderson, the state’s insurance commissioner; and the attorney general or a designee — hadn’t met since at least 2015, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

A spokeswoman for Healey, who has openly criticized the Baker administration’s handling of the Registry, said her appointee to the board also was never asked to vote on Bowes’ initial appointment before he took over the unit in mid-2016.

The board’s agenda for Tuesday had included possible votes on unspecified “personnel changes,” but officials had not disclosed beforehand what that could include. Healey’s office said its board designee — Glenn Kaplan, chief of its Insurance and Financial Services Division — would “advocate for changes to leadership” at the board meeting.

Bowes told a legislative committee last month that, in addition to failing to process out-of-state notices for months, he did not address years of older, backlogged notifications that had been transferred to his office after it took over the responsibility in 2016.

He argued that he did not have the “manpower” on his roughly 62-person staff to keep up with the work, saying he was given no additional staff and that his requests to backfill open positions were not met. Lawmakers have questioned whether the Merit Rating Board staff, made up of mostly clerical workers, had the experience and expertise to handle the out-of-state notices.

But Bowes also ignored warning signs about his office’s quietly growing crisis. Earlier this year, an internal auditor told lawmakers that she found a backlog of nearly 13,000 unprocessed notices from other states sitting in an electronic queue within the Merit Rating Board. When she brought the findings to Bowes, he said he had “nobody” assigned to the work, and claimed his staffers “do not have time,” according to an internal memo.

He testified that he had contacted an IT employee about the electronic backlog, but acknowledged that he didn’t pursue it further beyond that.

A Braintree city councilor and mayoral candidate, Braintree said his European trip, a celebration of his wedding anniversary, had been planned a year in advance, and that he ultimately cut it short amid the crisis.

MassDOT officials have said he returned to work on July 5 — nine days after both his vacation started and officials had first discovered the dozens of bins filled with unprocessed notices.

Hired in June 2016, Bowes had worked at the since-shuttered Encompass Insurance office in Quincy, where RMV officials said he started in the mid-1980s and held several positions, including “claims service leader.”

He has served on the Braintree town council since 2008, including a year as president, and is a registered Democrat.

Bowes’ campaign Facebook page, where he documented his trip to England, is no longer publicly accessible, and he’s said in recent weeks that he was unsure if he’d continue his bid for mayor in his hometown.

