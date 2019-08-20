Taunton woman wins $4 million on a $10 lottery ticket

Jayne Reardon, the employee who sold the ticket, said Rodriguez came in around 8 a.m. Rodriguez isn’t exactly a regular, but she does come in “here and there” to buy lottery tickets, Reardon said in a telephone interview.

Katrina Rodriguez, 26, purchased the $10 scratch ticket at Amaro’s Market at 508 Middleboro Ave. in Taunton. She won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $4 million Bonus Cash instant ticket game, the lottery said in a statement.

A Taunton woman was so shocked that she was “shaking uncontrollably” after winning $4 million from a lottery ticket Monday morning, according to the employee who sold her the ticket.

Advertisement

After making the purchase, Rodriguez went out to her car to scratch the ticket. Next thing Reardon knew, Rodriguez was in front of her, shaking.

“She asked me if I could check,” Reardon said. “I was, like, ‘Congratulations, you just won $4 million.”

Rodriguez went outside to make phone calls to her family, Reardon said.

“I thought she was going to pass out,” she said. “She was just shaking uncontrollably.”

Rodriguez chose to receive 20 annual payments of $200,000, which becomes $142,000 after taxes, said Christian Teja, a lottery spokesman. The other option was a onetime payment of $2.6 million, about $1.8 million after taxes.

Rodriguez plans to spend the money on new cars for herself, her mother, and her grandfather, the lottery said in the statement.

Amaro’s Market will receive $40,000 for selling the ticket. Three more $4 million and nine $1 million prizes are still unclaimed, the lottery said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.