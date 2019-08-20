A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 1 in Peabody
A tractor-trailer rolled over on an onramp in Peabody, causing traffic delays Tuesday morning, police said.
The crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. on the ramp from Route 1 North to Interstate 95 North in Peabody. The cause of the crash has not been determined, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
There were no injuries, but the ramp was closed while the tractor-trailer was being removed, Procopio said. The ramp reopened at 12:15 p.m.
