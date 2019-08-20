Cambridge police officer helps skunk, gets sprayed

It happened around 6:30 a.m. when Officer Dan McGinty responded to Danehy Dog Park, where a skunk was walking in circles with a yogurt cup stuck on its head, according to a Cambridge Police Department Facebook post.

They say no good deed goes unpunished. Such was the case for one Cambridge police officer who ended up getting sprayed by a skunk Monday morning.

Cambridge police shared a video of the encounter, which ended well for the skunk but not so well for McGinty.

“With the skunk clearly in distress, Officer McGinty heroically stepped up and attempted to successfully pull off the cup without any consequences,” police wrote on Facebook. “While we are happy to report that the skunk was freed and uninjured, Officer McGinty’s good deed led to a stinky punishment (and multiple showers). Special shout out to our fleet maintenance crew too, as they had to tackle the deskunking of Officer McGinty’s vehicle.”

