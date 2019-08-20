“They’re very small,” said David J. DeConto, the director of natural resources for Sandwich. “There’s not much meat on them.”

That’s the question that has left officials puzzled in this Cape Cod town since the shellfish theft was first discovered Aug. 9.

Who stole 4,000 undersized oysters from the town of Sandwich?

Whether it was an aspiring aquaculturist, seasoned oyster thief, or mere curiosity-seeker, someone emptied a wire cage containing thousands of immature oysters, and their fate remains a mystery.

DeConto said the cage is in Mill Creek beside the Sandwich boardwalk, which is a high-traffic area during the daytime.

“It must have happened at night,” he said. “Almost nobody is down there at night.”

This isn’t the first time that oysters have been stolen on the Cape. In 2013, the Globe reported that such heists were “an increasingly common problem,” as 3,000 oysters were stolen from Barnstable’s Marstons Mills River and 20,000 went missing from Crowes Pasture in Dennis that summer. (The following year, a West Yarmouth man was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing oysters and selling them to a local fish market).

DeConto said the recent theft in Sandwich is being investigated by the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and town officials are looking into the possibility of installing lights and cameras in the area to deter any future incidents.

DeConto said it would be difficult to put a monetary value on the oysters.

“It’s more the sweat equity and the time and the effort,” he said.

