Aerial mosquito spraying set for Middlesex, Worcester counties
With 37 Massachusetts communities at a high or critical risk of the Eastern equine encephalitis, state public health officials have announced new rounds of mosquito spraying.
A second round of mosquito spraying started Wednesday night in southeastern Massachusetts, where a man tested positive for the EEE virus earlier this month, state officials said.
Spraying is also set to start on Sunday in parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties, the state Department of Public Health said in a press release.
Spraying will be conducted in Ashland, Berlin, Framingham, Hopkinton, Marlborough, Milford, Millbury, Northbridge, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Sutton, Worcester, Upton, Grafton, Southborough, and Westborough, according to the release.
“Spraying does not eliminate risk, and we continue to emphasize that residents use EPA-approved bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants to cover exposed skin, and cancel outdoor activities during the evening hours when mosquitoes are most active,” Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner said in the release.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.