Aerial mosquito spraying set for Middlesex, Worcester counties

With 37 Massachusetts communities at a high or critical risk of the Eastern equine encephalitis, state public health officials have announced new rounds of mosquito spraying.

A second round of mosquito spraying started Wednesday night in southeastern Massachusetts, where a man tested positive for the EEE virus earlier this month, state officials said.

Spraying is also set to start on Sunday in parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties, the state Department of Public Health said in a press release.