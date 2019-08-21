fb-pixel

Bicyclist struck in South End, taken to hospital

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,August 21, 2019, an hour ago

A bicyclist was struck in the South End Wednesday evening and taken to the hospital, according to Boston police.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. near Massachusetts and Columbus avenues, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

The person’s injuries were not disclosed. They are believed to be non-life-threatening, McNulty said.

The driver stayed on the scene.

No further information was available.

