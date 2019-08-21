Boston police arrest man, 18, on gun charges in Roxbury after foot chase

Boston police arrested an 18-year-old man on gun charges in Roxbury Tuesday night when police found him with a loaded handgun after a wild foot chase, police said.

Takari Hobbs, of Mattapan, was arrested near 20 McGreevey Way around 10:15 p.m. when officers noticed him among a group of people “known to them,” Boston police said in a statement. Hobbs ran away from the officers after he saw them, police said.

“As officers exited their cruiser, they observed the male to grab his waistband and immediately flee the area in a full sprint in an attempt to evade officers. The male continued away from officers with his arms pinned to his waist,” the statement said.