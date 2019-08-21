Boston police arrest man, 18, on gun charges in Roxbury after foot chase
Boston police arrested an 18-year-old man on gun charges in Roxbury Tuesday night when police found him with a loaded handgun after a wild foot chase, police said.
Takari Hobbs, of Mattapan, was arrested near 20 McGreevey Way around 10:15 p.m. when officers noticed him among a group of people “known to them,” Boston police said in a statement. Hobbs ran away from the officers after he saw them, police said.
“As officers exited their cruiser, they observed the male to grab his waistband and immediately flee the area in a full sprint in an attempt to evade officers. The male continued away from officers with his arms pinned to his waist,” the statement said.
Hobbs ran through a courtyard on Prentiss Street towards Parker Street before officers stopped him on McGreevey Way, police said.
“Officers located a Smith & Wesson DA .45 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of live ammunition from the suspect’s pocket,” the statement said.
Hobbs was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
