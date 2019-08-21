Cambridge police search for suspect in fitness class stabbing
Cambridge police are looking for a man who stabbed another man during an altercation at a fitness class Wednesday evening, an official said.
The suspect stabbed the victim with a jackknife at the Temple Street YWCA at about 6:40 p.m., Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an e-mail.
The victim suffered minor injuries to their back of their neck and was taken to the hospital.
The YWCA could not immediately be reached for comment.
The incident remains under investigation, Warnick said.
