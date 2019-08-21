Boston city councilors to criticize Boston Calling convictions as ‘damaging precedent’

Her office added that councilors will gather to “reaffirm their commitment to press forward on issues of housing, economic justice, environmental protection and civil rights and speak out against the damaging precedent set by the Boston Calling case.”

Councilors plan to “voice concerns of judicial overreach by overzealous federal prosecutors,” according to the office of Councilor Lydia Edwards, who has previously spoken out against the prosecution and is organizing the press conference.

In a show of unity with the administration, several Boston city councilors plan to gather at City Hall Wednesday morning to criticize the recent federal conviction of two top City Hall aides, for pressuring organizers of the Boston Calling music festival to hire union workers under the threat they could lose lucrative permits.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, a federal jury convicted Ken Brissette, the city’s head of tourism, of extortion and conspiracy, and Tim Sullivan, head of intergovernmental affairs, of conspiracy, after a two-week trial. They have not been sentenced.

The councilors plan to argue that, through pursuing these cases, federal prosecutors have criminalized the type of advocacy work they were elected to do. A statement was signed by 10 of the councilors, calling the case “a grievous misuse of limited prosecutorial resources in service of a misguided political agenda.”

“This case sets a terrible precedent where government officials who personally received nothing of value can nonetheless face criminal penalties for advocacy that federal prosecutors deem too aggressive,” the statement said. “Attempts to criminalize advocacy can only serve to advance the interests of those seeking a society that is less equal and less fair.”

The letter was not signed by Councilors Matt O’Malley, Mark Ciommo, and Althea Garrison.

O’Malley said he could not sign the letter because he disagreed that councilors cannot be “good advocates” while adhering to the spirit of the law. O’Malley said his decision had no reflection on Sullivan and Brissette, who he said were of “high character and otherwise flawless records” and deserve to be treated as such when they are sentenced.

Advertisement

“I think it’s fair and right to debate the case and whether it violates the Hobbs Act, but as elected officials we have a duty to always operate in a way that is beyond reproach,” he said. “It’s our responsibility to be an effective advocate for social inclusion and economic dignity but we cannot stop living up to the letter and spirit of the law. Indeed, social progress is not sustainable if we cannot achieve it on solid and indisputable grounds.”

The news conference comes as more than 70 nonprofit organizations, representing environmental, LGBTQ, housing, senior, education, and civil rights advocates, published advertisements in multiple newspapers also decrying the verdict.

US Attorney Andrew Lelling has defended the prosecution, saying the verdict, “is a reminder that pursuing a political agenda is one thing but forcing citizens to do your bidding through threats of financial ruin is something else . . . This case reaffirms that federal prosecutors play a crucial role in combating public corruption.”

The jury found that they pressured organizers of the Boston Calling music festival in 2014 to hire union stagehands or risk losing lucrative permits, even though the organizers had no obligation to hire union workers. Prosecutors argued that Brissette and Sullivan had been looking to politically benefit Walsh, who was elected the previous year with widespread union support.

Advertisement

But defense attorneys argued that they were simply advocating for a constituency, for better wages, and that prosecutors have criminalized what has always been the give-and-take of city politics.

Defense lawyers have called on US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin to vacate the jury’s verdict and find that the evidence that prosecutors submitted did not constitute a federal crime. Sorokin has called on the defense team to file all legal pleadings by Wednesday.

Sorokin has not set a date for sentencing. Brissette and Sullivan resigned from their posts hours after they were convicted, and Walsh has said he was saddened by the convictions, saying their “hearts were in the right place.”

Here’s the full statement from the councilors:

In the wake of the recent Boston Calling verdict, we are compelled to speak out about our role as City Councilors and our enduring commitment to fight for social inclusion and economic dignity.

The decision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts to push this case was a grievous misuse of limited prosecutorial resources in service of a misguided political agenda. This case sets a terrible precedent where government officials who personally received nothing of value can nonetheless face criminal penalties for advocacy that federal prosecutors deem too aggressive. Attempts to criminalize advocacy can only serve to advance the interests of those seeking a society that is less equal and less fair.

Voters sent us to public office to take on issues such as housing affordability, good jobs, environmental protection, civil rights and public safety. As public officials, it is our job to speak up daily for the constituencies we represent. Our duty to do so is even greater when public land or public resources are at stake. As residents call for action on the issues that affect their quality of life and well-being, we will continue to use our voices to address these concerns.

Advertisement

It is fundamental that city business should be transparent, accessible, and fairly administered according to the laws that hold public officials accountable. As Councilors, we also have an obligation to shape the laws. We will redouble our efforts by advancing clear and compelling standards for how we expect business to be conducted in the City of Boston and by writing and debating legislation to attack inequality and protect the public good. Every public employee should feel empowered by these laws to advocate for all people to have a place in our city and full opportunities to thrive.

Councilor Lydia Edwards

Councilor Frank Baker

Councilor Andrea Campbell

Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George

Councilor Michael Flaherty

Councilor Ed Flynn

Councilor Kim Janey

Councilor Timothy McCarthy

Councilor Michelle Wu

Councilor Josh Zakim

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.