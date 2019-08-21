But apparently, as the busy Sept. 1 move-in period gets closer — as it does every year — bringing with it an onslaught of college students in oversized vehicles packed with furniture, the message bears repeating.

One would think that after years and years of it happening again and again , people moving to the city for the first time or changing apartments would heed the advice of residents and state and local officials, and avoid driving a large moving truck on Storrow Drive.

And repeating.

And repeating.

“Repeat after us,” city officials tweeted Tuesday, roughly two weeks ahead of the often-chaotic student arrival. “You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive. You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive. You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive.”

Repeat after us:

You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive.

You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive.

You cannot drive a moving truck on Storrow Drive.#movingday https://t.co/liBrTQXf8Y pic.twitter.com/6mDrEppN5x — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) August 20, 2019

The tweet was one of a series of reminders to those taking part in moving day, either on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1. The message included a link to a guide on the city’s website for how to best navigate the process, with tips about everything from parking permits to proper trash disposal.

Moving trucks are often too tall to squeeze beneath the overpasses that span thoroughfares like Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, and Memorial Drive in Cambridge.

The perennial phenomenon of the top of a truck slamming into bridges along the Charles River roadways has become known as “Storrowing,” or “getting Storrowed,” among the locals — a common mishap that has even led to some people placing bets about when the first such incident will occur.

The city’s tweet was hardly the first time that officials have had to warn motorists about the dangers of driving large vehicles on these particular roadways. In fact, the city has recycled this same directive for at least two years, hoping against hope that Storrowing can be avoided.

