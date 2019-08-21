Fire at North Andover recycling plant burns into second day
Smoke continued to spew Wednesday afternoon from a four-alarm fire at a recycling plant off Route 125 nearly 24 hours after it first was reported.
Crews were still at the scene on Holt Road, working to put out the fire that was still smoldering under the piles of debris at Thomson Brothers Industries, a facility on Holt Road that handles construction and demolition waste.
“They’re pulling the debris out and wetting it down,” said North Andover Fire Lieutenant David Hebert. “It’s a long process. We’ll probably be there for a long time.”
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.
Firefighters were first called to the fire at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. North Andover Fire Chief William McCarthy said the fire was continuing to smolder under the piles of debris at the facility.
Earlier Wednesday, police in the neighboring city of Haverhill warned residents of the smoke and heavy odor spread from the fire. The North Andover Board of Health has been working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to monitor the air quality in the area.
“Instant reading tests performed by handheld air equipment did not indicate any danger or need for concern,” town officials said in a statement. “Air samples were also sent in for lab testing and should be completed later today.”