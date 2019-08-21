Fire at North Andover recycling plant burns into second day

Smoke continued to spew Wednesday afternoon from a four-alarm fire at a recycling plant off Route 125 nearly 24 hours after it first was reported.

Crews were still at the scene on Holt Road, working to put out the fire that was still smoldering under the piles of debris at Thomson Brothers Industries, a facility on Holt Road that handles construction and demolition waste.

“They’re pulling the debris out and wetting it down,” said North Andover Fire Lieutenant David Hebert. “It’s a long process. We’ll probably be there for a long time.”