Florida man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening Mass. woman

Cardoza allegedly began hounding the victim — a woman with whom he had attended a school in Florida — shortly after she published an essay in an online magazine in which she described Cardozo coercing her into a sexual encounter when he was about 17 and she about 13, according to the statement.

Byron A. Cardozo, 35, allegedly harassed a 30-year-old woman from February 2017 until his arrest in August 2018, according to a statement from the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

A Florida man who allegedly waged an 18-month campaign of online harassment against a Massachusetts woman, despite a court order, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to charges of cyberstalking and making interstate threats, federal authorities said.

Cardoza and other figures in the essay were identified using pseudonyms, but he nonetheless responded by allegedly leaving hundreds of messages in the comments section for the essay and on the victim’s personal website, accusing her of lying about the encounter, the US attorney’s office said.

Some of the posts were sexually graphic, and some contained explicit or implied threats to hurt the woman, according to the statement. Other messages allegedly included apologies for the traumatic sexual encounter, declarations of Cardoza’s love for the victim, and veiled threats to commit suicide “because of you,” according to the statement.

In April 2017, the victim obtained a state court order forbidding Cardoza from contacting her, but the harassment allegedly continued unabated, according to the statement.

Cardoza is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12. Both of the charges for which he pleaded guilty provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, the US attorney’s office said.

