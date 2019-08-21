Former State Police union chief, lobbyist arrested by FBI
Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested the embattled former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and a Beacon Hill lobbyist who worked for the union on conspiracy and obstruction charges, officials confirmed via Twitter.
Dana Pullman, a pugnacious defender of State Police troopers caught up in an ever-expanding fraud scandal, and lobbyist Anne Lynch were arrested at their homes in Worcester and Hull early Wednesday, the FBI and US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in separate tweets.
More information about the arrests will be made public at a 10 a.m. news conference at the U.S. attorney’s office, officials said.
Pullman has previously denied any wrongdoing.
He resigned as union president and retired as a trooper last year, amid a federal probe into alleged financial wrongdoing at the State Police Association of Massachusetts, which represents about 1,900 troopers and sergeants of the 2,150-member law enforcement agency.
Pullman was paid $71,000 annually as union president and $91,000 as a trooper. When he stepped down from his union post, he cited “personal reasons.”
His attorney, Martin G. Weinberg, said Pullman’s “retirement was in no way a response to any ongoing investigation.”
