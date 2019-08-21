Former State Police union chief, lobbyist arrested by FBI

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested the embattled former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and a Beacon Hill lobbyist who worked for the union on conspiracy and obstruction charges, officials confirmed via Twitter.

Dana Pullman, a pugnacious defender of State Police troopers caught up in an ever-expanding fraud scandal, and lobbyist Anne Lynch were arrested at their homes in Worcester and Hull early Wednesday, the FBI and US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in separate tweets.

More information about the arrests will be made public at a 10 a.m. news conference at the U.S. attorney’s office, officials said.