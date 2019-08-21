Part of MBTA Green Line replaced with shuttles after branches fall on overhead wires

Shuttle buses have temporarily replaced train service, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.

Passengers were ordered off an MBTA Green Line train traveling westbound between Fenway and Kenmore stations Wednesday evening after branches fell onto overhead wires, an official said.

The branches fell onto the wires around 5:15 p.m. near Fenway Station, he said.

Passengers had to walk along the tracks back to the station platform after the train stopped.

Westbound trains are experiencing delays of more than 15 to 30 minutes, the MBTA tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

