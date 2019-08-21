MSPCA opens animal cruelty probe into Falmouth horse farm

Property records show Margaret Innis owns the 19-acre property, but she declined to comment on the investigation and noted she rents the facility to Janice Foster.

Officers with the MSPCA enforcement division examined horses and other livestock at Smithfield Farm on Sandwich Road Tuesday morning and “opened an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty at the facility,” MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said. He would not elaborate on what the officers found.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has opened a probe into possible animal cruelty at a well-known Falmouth horse farm after receiving tips from the public concerning the condition of animals at the facility, the MSPCA said.

Foster did not respond to a request for comment from the Globe, but a website for the farm calls it “a multi-faceted equestrian facility” whose “primary goal is the breeding, training, and showing of American Paint Horse.”

Photos of emaciated horses reportedly at Smithfield Farm surfaced on social media this week, sparking a heated debate between defenders and critics of Foster and Smithfield Farm.

Anne Jennings, who formerly boarded a horse at Foster’s farm, posted the photos onto social media. She said they were taken Saturday and the chief victims of neglect appear to be the ponies and donkeys in a rear paddock.

One of the photos sparking controversy on social media (Renee DeRosier)

Bill Ritchie, owner of another Massachusetts horse facility who has worked with Foster in the past, said he had rescued two horses from Smithfield Farm last August.

“They were pretty close to death by starvation,” he said. “When I found out about this, I was so livid I couldn’t sleep. Several people have complained in the past, but to no avail.”

Animal cruelty investigations generally include visits to the facility, interviews with the animal owner and the complainants, and a review of videos or photos, Halpin said.

Officers then determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file animal cruelty charges, Halpin said.

To meet the threshold, officers must prove that the owner violated the state’s broad animal cruelty law, which covers everything from denying animals necessary medical care, food or water, to overworking, torturing, tormenting, or cruelly beating animals.

In Massachusetts, animal cruelty is a felony and a conviction could carry penalties of up to seven years in state prison and/or fines of up to $5,000. The Animal Defense Legal Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to “advancing the interest of animals through the legal system,” ranked the state fifth in terms of animal protection laws in 2018.

Halpin cautioned there is still a “high bar” for the felony animal cruelty charge.

“Just because someone doesn’t treat their animals the way we would doesn’t mean they’ve met the threshold,” he said.

He said each year roughly 1,500 to 2,000 complaints are filed in the state of Massachusetts. But only a couple dozen result in charges filed.

Meanwhile, Danielle McClernon, the mother of a Smithfield Farm riding student, is one of many on social media who have defended Foster.

“I have been called basically stupid for allowing my child to be there but I have gone to that farm on a weekly basis with my daughter and have never seen anything bad going on there,” she said.

The Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, which represents farmers, named Smithfield Farm as one of 32 recipients of the Horse Farm of Distinction Award in 2018.

The award recognizes “Massachusetts horse farms that achieve a level of excellence in overall horse health, farm management, and compliance with public safety.”