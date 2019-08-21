Nashua, N.H., woman flees police after crashing car, leaves boy, 6, in back seat, officials say

At 1:46 p.m., a Nashua police officer patrolling for distracted driving on Amherst Street observed a woman later identified as Tracey Pelletier, 32, using her cell phone while driving. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but Pelletier allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed away from the officer, Nashua police said in a statement.

A Nashua, N.H., woman allegedly sped away from police trying to pull her over Tuesday for distracted driver, crashed her car, and fled on foot, leaving a 6-year-old boy behind in the back seat, police said.

The officer stopped pursing Pelletier due to safety concerns, police said. Pelletier then allegedly crashed into the stone wall of a business near Amherst Street and Vernon Street, where she left the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving a six-year-old boy in the back seat.

Police chased Pelletier and arrested her moments later after she trespassed at a nearby residence and tried to hide there, Lieutenant Carlos Camacho, a Nashua police spokesman, said. The child was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Pelletier, of 26 Railroad Square, Nashua, N.H., will be arraigned today at the 9th circuit district court in Nashua, Camacho said.

She is charged with disobeying an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting detention, criminal trespass, operating after suspension, and use of mobile electronic devices while driving, police said.

The accident is under investigation, and Nashua police is encouraging anyone who witnessed the accident to call the department.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.