Nathan Carman expected to take stand Wednesday at insurance trial

The two insurance companies, National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States, sued Carman, alleging that he made suspicious modifications to the boat that caused it to sink, voiding his insurance policy.

Carman, 25, filed the claim three years ago after the 31-foot Chicken Pox sank while he was on a fishing trip with his mother, Linda, who vanished along with the boat and is presumed dead.

PROVIDENCE — Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of investigations into the deaths of his mother and grandfather, is expected to take the stand Wednesday on the fifth day of a federal civil trial over his $85,000 insurance claim for the loss of his boat.

Advertisement

In court filings, the insurers alleged that Carman deliberately sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and previously killed his grandfather as part of a plot to collect a multi-million dollar inheritance.

However, Judge John J. McConnell Jr., who is presiding over the bench trial in US District Court, denied the company’s request to present evidence related to the slaying of Carman’s grandfather, John Chakalos, a wealthy real estate developer who left a $44 million estate to his four daughters, including Carman’s mother.

Chakalos, 87, was shot to death in his Windsor, Conn. home in December 2013. Police identified Carman as a suspect, according to court filings, but he has never been charged criminally with the deaths of his grandfather or mother.

Testimony at the civil trial has been narrowly focused on alterations Carman made to his boat before he and his mother left Point Judith, R.I., around midnight on Sept. 18, 2016.

A week later, a freighter rescued Carman from a life raft about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard. He said his boat sank suddenly while they were fishing in an area off Long Island known as Block Canyon and he was unable to find his mother or radio for help.

Advertisement

“I did not see my mom after the boat sank, though I looked around and called out for her while I was in the water and after getting onboard the life raft,” Carman wrote in a detailed account to the insurance companies that was admitted into evidence during the trial. “I continued to try to locate my mom by looking and calling out and listening for a reply until dark, then I made myself take a rest.”

Last week, a marine surveyor, Bernard Feeney, testified that Carman made unusual alterations that compromised the boat’s integrity, creating a certainty that it was “going to be in peril sometime.”

Hours before he left on the fishing trip, Carman drilled four holes in the back of the boat slightly above the water line to remove trim tabs, which the previous owner had installed to increase the boat’s performance and efficiency.

Carman filled the holes with putty, which was inadequate and made the boat unseaworthy, according to Feeney and other witnesses.

Earlier this month, Carman told the Globe he was fighting the insurance companies’ lawsuit because he has done nothing wrong and wants to prove that at trial.

“I want people to know that the trial is happening because I am choosing for it to happen,” Carman wrote in an e-mail. “Unlike a criminal case, or a civil tort seeking an award of massive damages, I could walk away from this with no cost, no risk, and frankly, a lot less damage to my reputation because reporters and tabloidists would not have an ongoing saga to keep writing about. The only cost to walking away would be I lose out on a small insurance claim, the value of which has already been greatly diminished by attorneys fees and expenses.”

Advertisement

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.