New England news in brief

Brandeis University says it does not believe there’s a threat to campus safety after photos of several students and professors were posted to an anti-Semitic website. School officials were investigating after images from the university’s website appeared on the Vanguard News Network Forum, which promotes white nationalist views. The photos were posted in a thread containing hundreds of other images along with comments mocking the appearance of Jews. The university issued a letter this week saying the situation is ‘‘obviously disturbing’’ but that safety officials found ‘‘no direct threat’’ to Brandeis or those depicted in the photos. Campus officials say they will monitor the situation. Brandeis is a private, nonsectarian university that was founded on Jewish values. (AP)

Augusta

No bailout for Maine blueberry growers

The state’s agriculture commissioner says it’s ‘‘highly disappointing’’ the federal government won’t include the state’s blueberry growers in a program designed to provide payments to farmers hurt by trade disruption. Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said the agency will keep pushing for the inclusion of Maine wild blueberry growers in future payment programs aimed at offsetting such disruptions. Beal had called on the US Department of Agriculture to include wild blueberries in its Market Facilitation Program. That program’s set to provide aid to growers hurt by foreign trade retaliation. The United States is currently embroiled in trade hostility with China. The USDA said Maine’s blueberry industry is helped by other assistance programs. Beal said the problem is that those programs don’t provide help directly to the farmers themselves. (AP)

Skowhegan, Maine

Indian mascot painted over at high school

There will be no familiar mascot when students return to Skowhegan Area High School next week. Over the summer, workers painted over a mural on the gymnasium wall that depicted an American Indian spearfishing. The same image has been removed from a sign outside the school. The school board voted to eliminate the mascot, which was deemed offensive to Native Americans. Lawmakers later adopted a state law doing the same. School Administrative District 54 school board has not yet decided on a new mascot. SAD 54 includes Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan, and Smithfield. (AP)