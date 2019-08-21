Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed due to sharks
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed Wednesday due to shark sightings, officials said.
A buoy pinged a great white shark around 10:22 a.m. off Newcomb Hollow Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.
Swimming at the beach has been closed until 11:15 a.m., the app said.
Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was also closed Wednesday morning due to a great white shark sighting. The water was closed for an hour starting at 10:45 a.m., the town of Truro said in an alert.
Since the beginning of July, there have been at least 83 closures on the Cape and Islands, 66 of which occurred since Aug. 1. This is the fourth day in a row that Newcomb Hollow Beach has closed after a shark sighting.
