Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed due to sharks

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed Wednesday due to shark sightings, officials said.

A buoy pinged a great white shark around 10:22 a.m. off Newcomb Hollow Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

Swimming at the beach has been closed until 11:15 a.m., the app said.