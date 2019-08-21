Opioid-related deaths drop 11 percent in Mass.

The data, described as preliminary, show that deaths continue to decline despite the growing presence of illicit fentanyl in the drug supply. Fentanyl was found in 92 percent of the people who died of overdoses and were tested, the highest rate to date. The drug, a powerful opioid, is manufactured and illegally and mixed with many different street drugs.

The number of people who died of opioid-related overdoses fell nearly 11 percent in the first six months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, continuing a downward trend that started in 2017, according to the latest quarterly report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

In the first six months of 2019, there were 938 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts, or 112 fewer than the 1,050 deaths between January and June of 2018.

Opioid-related deaths had fallen an estimated 4 percent from 2016 to 2018.

Governor Charlie Baker hailed the latest numbers as signs of “continued progress.”

“We were pleased to work with our colleagues in the Legislature to invest more than $246 million this year in prevention, treatment, recovery and education solutions to the opioid epidemic and remain committed to working with all levels of law enforcement on removing fentanyl from Massachusetts communities,” Baker said in a statement.

Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel added in a statement: “We are determined to build on the progress we have made and bring hope to families and communities across Massachusetts who are struggling with the impact of opioid addiction.”

The department also reported that amphetamines are increasingly found in the bodies of those who died; it was present in about 8 percent of those who underwent a toxicology screen in the first quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, heroin is declining; it was found in about 30 percent of deaths, down from a peak of about 75 percent in 2014.

Prescription opioids continue to be a minor factor in deaths, found in only 15 percent of opioid-related overdoses in the first quarter of this year. Doctors are prescribing less: Opioid prescriptions have declined 40 percent since the first quarter of 2015.

