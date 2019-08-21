Person wounded in officer-involved shooting in Brockton
A Brockton police officer was involved in a shooting just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near 1 Main St. in Brockton, authorities said.
State Police detectives and technicians are at the scene, the agency said on Twitter.
State Police assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office are investigating the shooting, Brockton police said on Twitter.
No further information was immediately available.
