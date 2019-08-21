Police arrest man, 55, after finding a loaded gun inside scooter in Jamaica Plain

Boston police arrested a 55-year-old man after finding a firearm, ammunition, and drugs inside the scooter that he was sitting on in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Alleyne, of Mattapan, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs, police wrote on bpdnews.com.

Police said officers responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 138 Heath St. in Jamaica Plain shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police had been told that “a group of kids on scooters” had assaulted someone and that an older black male suspect who’d brandished a gun during the encounter hid the firearm under the seat of his scooter, police wrote.