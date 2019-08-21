Police arrest man, 55, after finding a loaded gun inside scooter in Jamaica Plain
Boston police arrested a 55-year-old man after finding a firearm, ammunition, and drugs inside the scooter that he was sitting on in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday night.
Jonathan Alleyne, of Mattapan, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs, police wrote on bpdnews.com.
Police said officers responded to a radio call for a person with a gun in the area of 138 Heath St. in Jamaica Plain shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police had been told that “a group of kids on scooters” had assaulted someone and that an older black male suspect who’d brandished a gun during the encounter hid the firearm under the seat of his scooter, police wrote.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene they approached a man sitting on a scooter who matched the description of the suspect. Officers told him to step away from the scooter and turn it off. Police then opened the seat of the scooter and found a Glock 9mm firearm, a magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, and a plastic bag containing multiple smaller plastic bags of marijuana, police wrote.
Alleyne was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court, according to police.
