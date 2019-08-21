Portland, Maine, police arrest man, 30, for allegedly trying to break into museum

“Officers in the area located a subject around the corner down the street. He was with another subject and had a warrant for his arrest for two counts of theft. He was taken into custody for those warrants and the other subject was released without charges,” Martin said.

Tim Toun, of Portland, was arrested after he allegedly tried to burglarize the Maine Historical Society at 489 Congress St. around 2:46 a.m, Portland Police Lieutenant Robert Martin said. A passerby reported a broken window pane in a door of the museum, but police do not think Toun entered the building.

Police in Portland, Maine, arrested a 30-year-old man early Wednesday for allegedly attempting to break into a museum and are working to determine whether he is connected to a string of 15 burglaries in the city, authorities said.

Police are investigating if Toun and a second person were involved in the 14 other burglaries that have struck Portland businesses since July 28, Martin said. Detectives “established probable cause” that Toun was responsible for Wednesday’s attempted break-in at the Historical Society, he said.

“He may have an accomplice. We’re not sure if it’s one individual or two or more,” Martin said. “We’re not sure it’s the same individual or individuals who did the 15 burglaries.”

Some of the businesses, including the museum, did not lose any items, police said. Several establishments, including a deli and a laundromat, were missing cash registers or portable safes. Many of the burglaries happened around 2 or 3 a.m., but one occurred around 7 p.m., Martin said. Police do not believe the burglar or burglars were ever armed.

Police said Toun is a “couch surfer” and does not have a permanent address. Officers do not know his motive.

Toun was arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft from his previous warrant, as well as charges of criminal mischief and attempted burglary of a commercial business, Martin said. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Cumberland County Superior Court Friday, a spokesman from Cumberland County Jail who declined to give his name said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.