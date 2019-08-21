Read the FBI affidavit on the arrest of the former State Police union chief, lobbyist

The embattled former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts and a Beacon Hill lobbyist who worked for the union were arrested by federal authorities Wednesday on conspiracy and obstruction charges, officials announced on Twitter.

Dana Pullman, a pugnacious defender of State Police troopers caught up in an ever-expanding fraud scandal, and lobbyist Anne Lynch were taken into custody at their homes in Worcester and Hull early Wednesday, the FBI and US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in separate tweets.

Read the affidavit in the case below: