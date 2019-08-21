A small earthquake was detected under Wareham

“We have been hearing reports of a loud sound and shaking around 1:30 a.m. in Wareham and Onset,” the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said on Facebook.

The 1.7-magnitude quake hit at 1:31 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey.

First responders in the the village of Onset in Wareham posted about the earthquake, saying many residents thought it was an explosion.

“As many of you were awoken from the rumble and ‘boom’ at 0130 hrs, we at Onset Fire were too,” Onset Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. “We can confirm that we did not have any houses explode here in our district and our residents have all checked in unharmed, just a little ‘shaken.’”

However, there were no emergency calls regarding the small earthquake, and no damage was reported to the Wareham fire or police departments, fire and police officials said.

“We didn’t even know about it until I saw it reported,” Wareham Assistant Fire Chief John Kelley said.

