Smoke billows from recycling plant fire in North Andover more than 12 hours after blaze broke out

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Firefighters and mutual aid were still at the scene on Holt Road Wednesday morning. Crews were pulling debris out from the building and soaking it down, according to North Andover Fire Lieutenant Matthew Lacolla.

Smoke continues to spew from the fire that started Tuesday night at a recycling plant off Route 125 in North Andover.

The smell of burning plastic filled the air for hours after the fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 200 Holt Road, where the Thomson Brothers Industries recycling plant is located.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, North Andover Fire Chief William McCarthy said the smoke was coming from the fire that was smoldering under the piles of debris.

“The smoke you’re seeing now, we’re creating a lot of that because we’re putting water on a very, very hot fire right now underneath,” McCarthy said.

On Wednesday morning police in the neighboring city of Haverhill warned residents about the smoke.

“As many of you get up to start your day, you may notice a heavy odor of smoke in many areas of the city of Haverhill,” police wrote on Facebook at 7:08 a.m. “This continues to be the effect of the ongoing multiple alarm fire at a commercial recycling facility in North Andover.”

Globe Correspodent Sofia Saric and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.