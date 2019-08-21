Teens fined $2,500 each for jumping over ferry railings

Crew on each ferry notified local police about the incidents. The fines were determined based on investigations conducted by police in Falmouth and New Shoreham, R.I., the statement said.

Luke Garrity, 18, allegedly jumped off the Island Queen in Falmouth on June 23. Andrew Myers, 19, is accused of jumping off the Anna C in Block Island, R.I. on July 28, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Two teenagers have each been fined $2,500 for jumping over railings on ferries this summer in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Coast Guard announced Wednesday.

Intentionally jumping off a passenger ferry is considered a violation under federal boating laws, and carries a penalty of up to $35,000, the statement said.

“Jumping into the water from a certificated passenger vessel, such as a tour boat or charter vessel, is not only dangerous for the person jumping, but it also endangers the lives of others onboard,” said Brian McSorley, deputy sector commander for the Coast Guard in Southern New England.

The crews of each ferry had to perform emergency recovery procedures after each teen jumped, the statement said.

“Attention was diverted away from the safe operation of the vessel in order to try and retrieve the jumper from the water,” McSorley said in the statement.

Garrity and Myers will have 45 days after receiving the fine to appeal, officials said.

