There’s more humidity and possibly severe weather on the way

More clouds are on the way as a warm front moves to New England. (COD Weather)

Although we’ve seen some sunny skies along with comfortable temperatures and moderate humidity lately, things are going to change a lot during the day Wednesday. As a matter of fact, we may see many weather changes between now and Friday.

Wednesday morning, a warm front is approaching the region. This is actually the same front that brought the somewhat drier air Tuesday. As this front moves into the region, there could be a few showers, but most of this is in northern New England. Some of those showers may be accompanied by thunder and heavy downpours, but I think we will miss most of this first action.

The majority of rain showers will be north of Boston Wednesday morning. (NOAA)

Once the front passes, the dew points and therefore the humidity will increase dramatically. All areas will see the dew point over 70 degrees this afternoon and evening — and in some cases in the mid-70s. This is pure tropical air and we will feel it.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere Wednesday afternoon, there will be a little bit of spinning motion. This short wave, as it is called meteorologically, will potentially kick off more showers and thunderstorms. If there is enough sunshine after the first batch of showers this morning, and the air becomes destabilized, some of the storms in the afternoon could reach strong to severe levels.

A new line of showers will cross the region this evening. (COD Weather)

Everything will wind down Wednesday evening, leaving us with a very warm and muggy night ahead. I still can’t rule out a shower overnight, but nothing significant. You’ll definitely need air conditioning or a strong fan. Readings will stay in the 70s all night, reflective of the amount of moisture in the air.

A warm and very muggy night is ahead. (NOAA)

All of these showers could miss you because it’s a scattered area that will be approaching not an organized large system.

When you get up Thursday, it’s going to be very warm and quickly getting warmer. Temperatures will reach between 85 and 90 and that ever-present tropical feeling will still be in the air.

A cold front will be approaching from the west on Thursday and this is finally going to put a significant end to the heat and humidity for a while.

A cold front, as noted with the blue line with barbs, will pass east of New England later Thursday. (NOAA)

As this frontal system approaches, there will be developing showers and thunderstorms once again. The best chance for these will be after 2 p.m. continuing through the first part of the evening. It’s likely most of us will see at least a little bit of rain while some will see a downpour.

All of this activity sets the stage for a very nice weekend, and for those early morning risers, a taste of fall. As Canadian air sweeps in Friday, temperatures will stay at seasonable levels in the upper 70s.

I’m expecting a lot of sunshine mixed with some cloudiness Friday and Saturday with a nice day on Sunday as well. Sunshine is definitely going to be the dominant feature this weekend along with the comfortable temperatures.

As I mentioned, it may feel like fall each morning this weekend with temperatures in the 50s. If you’re headed to northern New England and doing some camping, it will be in the 40s for the first few hours around sunrise. This isn’t anything unusual of course. After all, next weekend is Labor Day weekend.

