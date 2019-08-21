Thunderstorms in the forecast for this afternoon and evening

In advance of the stormy weather, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island.

Forecasters say there’s a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms Wednesday morning, followed by another round of storms later in the day that could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, and maybe even some large hail in places.

Keep your eye on the sky before you go outside today, because you might get soaked.

“There is a continued risk for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” the weather service said. “Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, along with the potential for torrential downpours that may produce localized flash flooding. There is also a risk for large hail especially across the interior.”

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger until 10 p.m. and then slowly weaken through the rest of the night, forecasters said.

Two rounds of showers/thunder today, one this morning and a second this afternoon/evening. Some of the afternoon/evening storms may produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Keep an eye to the sky if you are outside this afternoon. Here are the forecast max temps. pic.twitter.com/xLKGTFFhaE — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 21, 2019

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the mid-80s, with winds of 5 to 10 miles per hour and gusts of up to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Forecasters said the chance of precipitation is 60 percent, and the best chance of strong winds and downpours will be in northern Connecticut and in Central and Western Massachusetts.

“But aside from that relative comparison, all parts of our forecast area are in play for strong [thunderstorms] and downpours,” forecasters wrote.

[Radar simulation] Here is an approximate timeline of showers/t-storms Wed afternoon/evening. Timing and location not meant to be exact. pic.twitter.com/uwvbaZLMKG — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 20, 2019

Aside the from the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and humid, with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be hotter, too, with highs reaching up to 90 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and less humid, with lows dipping into the mid-60s.

“As the cold front crosses the region, will still see areas of showers and a few lingering thunderstorms, mainly near and south of the Mass Pike,” forecasters wrote.

Friday there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m., and then it will be mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

