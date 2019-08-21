Two reported sexual assaults at St. Paul’s School for first six months of this year, report says

There was one reported rape, described in the report, as “non-consensual sexual intercourse,” and one reported incident of “non-consensual sexual contact” on the school’s campus between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, according to the report.

The report was the first to be produced as part of a settlement between the New Hampshire attorney general’s office and the elite boarding school that resolved a state probe into allegations that the school failed to protect students from sexual abuse.

St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. had two reports of sexual assault on campus during the first six months of this year, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The incidents were reported to Concord police, the attorney general’s office, and the state’s Division for Youth and Family Services, the report said.

Under the agreement reached with the attorney general’s office last September, a compliance overseer, Jeffrey T. Maher, was appointed at St. Paul’s and tasked with reporting to state authorities at least twice a year. The settlement called for the oversight of St. Paul’s for a period of up to five years, according to the attorney general’s office.

All told, Maher’s first report documented 33 disclosures reported to the school between January and July. The list included two physical assaults, four thefts, and four instances of “suspected sexual activity under the age of consent” on the grounds of the school.

Some incidents were alleged to have occurred off school grounds. There was one report of a rape that occurred during school break in a different state and six reports of “abuse” off school grounds. The report defined “abuse” as a minor “who experienced sexual abuse, intentional injury, or psychological mistreatment or neglect.” It did not go into further detail regarding the specific abuse allegations.

The report also indicated that at least two St. Paul’s alumni this year reported incidents of abuse and two alumni reported hazing incidents at the school while they were students there. The report did not say when those incidents are alleged to have occurred.

“In this first report to the Attorney General, Mr. Maher’s observations and recommendations offer us many opportunities to continue to build and reinforce a healthy school culture and to make sure that our mindset, policies, and practices reflect the priority of student safety and well-being,” said Kathleen C. Giles, the rector at St. Paul’s School, in a statement.

The report, said New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald in a statement, delivers on the agreement’s intended purpose, which is “bringing unparalleled transparency that will lead to continued improvements aimed at student welfare and safety.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.