Person struck by train in Gloucester; commuter rail trains delayed

Passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport lines of the MBTA commuter rail were facing significant delays Thursday morning after a person was struck by a train in Gloucester, officials said.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, confirmed that “a railroad trespasser was struck by a train” shortly before 6 a.m., which resulted in the police response and subsequent delays.

“As a result of this police activity, we expect delays on the Newburyport/Rockport lines this morning,” said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail for the T. “Passengers should stay connected to MBTA.com and @MBTA_CR on Twitter for updates.”