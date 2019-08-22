Person struck by train in Gloucester; commuter rail trains delayed
Passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport lines of the MBTA commuter rail were facing significant delays Thursday morning after a person was struck by a train in Gloucester, officials said.
Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, confirmed that “a railroad trespasser was struck by a train” shortly before 6 a.m., which resulted in the police response and subsequent delays.
“As a result of this police activity, we expect delays on the Newburyport/Rockport lines this morning,” said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail for the T. “Passengers should stay connected to MBTA.com and @MBTA_CR on Twitter for updates.”
According to the MBTA Alerts webpage, Rockport Trains 102 (5:48 a.m. from Rockport) and 104 (6:30 a.m. from Rockport) were cancelled due to the “severe service disruption” in Gloucester preventing the movement of trains. Shuttle buses were being provided between Rockport and West Gloucester, and officials said Rockport line passengers should expect “significant delays” in both directions.
