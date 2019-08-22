Dump truck stuck in Quincy parking garage removed

“It appears that [the truck driver] was using GPS and came off the exit of a no truck route because he was following his GPS and he was trying to turn around,” Barkas said.

Quincy police Sergeant Karyn Barkas, a department spokeswoman said the truck was removed from the garage at Furnace Brook Parkway and Copeland Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Workers on Thursday removed a dump truck that fell through the roof of a Quincy parking garage the day before, police said.

A detail officer was on scene Thursday morning to assess damage to the garage and vehicles parked inside. Two buildings attached to the garage remain closed until further notice, Barkas said.

Quincy cops also tweeted out dramatic footage Thursday of the truck being lowered onto a flatbed in the predawn darkness.

Police had said previously that they responded to the garage at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, and officers evacuated the two adjacent buildings, as ordered by the Fire Department.

There were no injuries but the male driver was inside the truck when it fell through, police said.

“He reported that he was using a GPS app on his phone, which directed him into the lot,” police said in a tweet.

(David. L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

(David. L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

