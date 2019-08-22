fb-pixel

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro temporarily closes for second straight day of shark sightings

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,August 22, 2019, 51 minutes ago
Beachgoers at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed Thursday due to a shark sighting, officials said.

The water at the beach was closed for an hour starting at 10:30 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

This is the second day in a row that Head of the Meadow Beach has closed due to sharks. Since the beginning of July, there have been at least 84 closures on the Cape and Islands, 67 of which occurred since Aug. 1.

