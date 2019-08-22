Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro temporarily closes for second straight day of shark sightings

The water at the beach was closed for an hour starting at 10:30 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed Thursday due to a shark sighting, officials said.

This is the second day in a row that Head of the Meadow Beach has closed due to sharks. Since the beginning of July, there have been at least 84 closures on the Cape and Islands, 67 of which occurred since Aug. 1.

