Historic Tyngsborough meetinghouse struck by lightning; tree downed during Wednesday’s storm

A historic meetinghouse in Tyngsborough was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon during a powerful thunderstorm that took down several trees and caused power outages in Haverhill and Methuen.

Lightning hit the steeple of the First Parish Meetinghouse on Middlesex Road at about 2 p.m., according to Tyngsborough officials. The church building, which was constructed in 1836 and purchased by the town in 2013, is currently undergoing renovations.

Tyngsborough Town Administrator Matt Hanson said some of the support beams in the steeple were fractured, but the church bell — which was made by Paul Revere’s son — appears to be OK. A structural engineer was scheduled to inspect the damage Thursday, and the electrical systems in the building will need to be tested, he said.