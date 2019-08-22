Historic Tyngsborough meetinghouse struck by lightning; tree downed during Wednesday’s storm
A historic meetinghouse in Tyngsborough was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon during a powerful thunderstorm that took down several trees and caused power outages in Haverhill and Methuen.
Lightning hit the steeple of the First Parish Meetinghouse on Middlesex Road at about 2 p.m., according to Tyngsborough officials. The church building, which was constructed in 1836 and purchased by the town in 2013, is currently undergoing renovations.
Tyngsborough Town Administrator Matt Hanson said some of the support beams in the steeple were fractured, but the church bell — which was made by Paul Revere’s son — appears to be OK. A structural engineer was scheduled to inspect the damage Thursday, and the electrical systems in the building will need to be tested, he said.
Workers were inside the meetinghouse when the lightning struck, but “thankfully nobody was hurt,” Hanson said.
In Methuen, police reported that the storm knocked down trees and wires and caused flooding in some areas of the city, and Methuen City Hall closed early due to the power outage.
The National Weather Service received a report of wires down on Harrison Street in Newburyport. In Haverhill, police tweeted there were power outages throughout the city.
Down in Providence, a tree fell on a house on South Killingly Road and another tree came down on a house on Rockland Road, according to the weather service website.
Some areas of Connecticut received more than two inches of rain. The weather service reported that the highest observed rainfall amounts were reported in East Hartford, which received 4.90 inches, and Glastonbury, which got 4.47 inches.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.