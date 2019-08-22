Mass. State Police dog finds domestic violence suspect in weeds in Warren

The dog, Kody, and its human partner responded to Warren around 11 p.m. to find a man who fled the scene of a domestic assault, State Police said in a statement. Kody and the officer went to the man’s abandoned car, and the dog started sniffing a trail past walls and across a road.

A Massachusetts State Police dog tracked down a 26-year-old domestic violence suspect hiding in a patch of weeds in Warren Wednesday night, police said.

“Kody tracked to a fence, and then began displaying erratic behavior around a large overgrown patch of weeds behind the fence. Trooper [Kurt] D’Angelo gave commands to anyone in the weeds to surrender,” the statement said.

The man did not answer to the officer, police said.

“Kody then entered the weeds and located the suspect passed out. Trooper D’Angelo gave additional commands, and the suspect sat up,” the statement said.

The suspect was arrested, but police said they would not identify him.

Warren and Ware police and State Police responded to the scene, the statement said.

Warren police found the suspect before Kody came to look for him, but he had eluded them, police said.

“Warren Police had located the suspect’s vehicle, a Mazda 3 hatchback, and pursued it to the rear of the man’s residence in Warren. The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and made threats to Warren officers that he had firearm and would use it. The 26-year-old suspect avoided capture by running into the woods,” the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.