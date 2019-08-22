MBTA suspends Green Line train service between North Station and Lechmere

Passengers riding the MBTA Green Line between North Station and Lechmere have been diverted to shuttle buses Thursday afternoon, the MBTA said.

The T said in a tweet at 2:02 p.m. it was “because of a power problem.”

“It was reported that an outbound Green Line E branch trolley at Lechmere had a broken pantograph which connects the trolley to the overhead wire that powers it,” said Lisa Battiston, a MassDOT spokeswoman.