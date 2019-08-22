MBTA suspends Green Line train service between North Station and Lechmere
Passengers riding the MBTA Green Line between North Station and Lechmere have been diverted to shuttle buses Thursday afternoon, the MBTA said.
The T said in a tweet at 2:02 p.m. it was “because of a power problem.”
“It was reported that an outbound Green Line E branch trolley at Lechmere had a broken pantograph which connects the trolley to the overhead wire that powers it,” said Lisa Battiston, a MassDOT spokeswoman.
Buses are replacing trains in both directions, Battiston said.
“About 10 buses are currently en route with power department personnel also en route to address the issue,” Battiston said.
The incident follows a suspension Thursday morning between Brigham Circle and Heath Street because of police activity, the MBTA said in another tweet. The MBTA suggested riding the Route 39 bus instead.
Green Line E trains replaced by bus shuttles between North Station and Lechmere because of a power problem. View thread for shuttle locations and updates.— MBTA (@MBTA) August 22, 2019
