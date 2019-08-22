Mother is charged with driving under the influence with her 3-year-old daughter in the car

Police said they received a call at approximately 4:46 p.m. from a resident at 220 Winthrop St. who said Winslow had left the residence with her daughter and driven away in a gray Kia Sorento.

Lia Winslow, 22, was arrested in Rehoboth and charged with operating under the influence of liquor and child endangerment while operating under the influence of liquor, according to a statement from the Rehoboth Police Department.

A woman who arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence with her 3-year-old daughter in the car had a blood alcohol level that was nearly three times the legal limit, according to Rehoboth police.

“The reporting party also indicated that they believed Ms. Winslow to be operating under the influence of alcohol,” police said in the press release.

Efforts to locate the car were unsuccessful until approximately 5:37 p.m., when Police Chief James J. Trombetta saw the gray Kia Sorento in the driveway of 220 Winthrop St., the release said.

“Ms. Winslow consented to taking a Portable Breath Test (PBT) and blew a .234,” police said.

The legal limit is .08 in Massachusetts. Police said Winslow was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Rehoboth police station. “Bail was set at personal recognizance but Ms. Winslow was unable to come up with the bail fee,” the release said. “She was then transported to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department located in New Bedford.”

Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office, said Winslow was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court, released on personal recognizance, given a bail warning, and ordered to stay alcohol-free. She is due back in court Sept. 24 for a pretrial hearing, he said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.