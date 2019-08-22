Nathan Carman expected to take stand in civil case focusing on sinking of his boat in 2016

On Wednesday, his detailed written account to insurers of his sunken vessel was admitted into evidence in the pitched dispute over his $85,000 claim for the loss of his boat.

Carman, 25, of Vernon, Vt., arrived in federal court in Providence Thursday morning prior to his scheduled testimony in the bench trial. He wore a gray suit, white shirt and blue striped tie.

PROVIDENCE -- Nathan Carman is expected to take the stand Thursday in a closely watched federal lawsuit centering on the 2016 sinking of his boat and the mysterious loss of his mother at sea during that voyage.

““I did not see my mom after the boat sank, though I looked around and called out for her while I was in the water and after getting onboard the life raft,” Carman wrote. “I continued to try to locate my mom by looking and calling out and listening for a reply until dark, then I made myself take a rest.”

Carman told authorities he had been drifting in a life raft for a week when he was rescued about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard by a passing freighter on Sept. 25, 2016. His mother, Linda, who was alone with him on the boat, is presumed dead.

Carman is at the center of investigations into the deaths of his mother and his grandfather, who was shot in his Connecticut home in 2013. Carman hasn’t been charged criminally in either case and has adamantly denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, a representative for the Boat Owners Association of the United States testified that the insurers rejected Carman’s claim after a marine surveyor and naval architect concluded he made alterations to the 31-foot Chicken Pox just before leaving from Point Judith, R.I., in September 2016 that caused the vessel to sink.

Martha Charlesworth, who handled Carman’s insurance claim, said an investigation found that Carman failed to disclose faulty repairs he made to the boat. Hours before leaving on the fishing trip, he drilled four holes in the back of the boat, slightly above the water line, to remove trim tabs, which the previous owner had installed to increase the boat’s performance and efficiency. Carman filled the holes with putty, which was inadequate and made the boat unseaworthy, according to several witnesses.

In an e-mail to Carman in January 2017, Charlesworth wrote that his claim was being denied “because your boat’s sinking was caused by your incomplete, improper, and faulty repair; the sinking was caused by your intentional acts; the loss was not fortuitous or accidental.”

It was the insurance company that initially opened the claim for Carman two days after his rescue when it learned about the sinking from news reports, Charlesworth said. Carman officially filed a claim on Oct. 7, 2016.

However, the two insurance companies, National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States, later sued Carman, alleging that he made suspicious modifications to the boat that voided his coverage.

In court filings, the insurers alleged that Carman deliberately sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and previously killed his grandfather as part of a plot to collect a multimillion dollar inheritance.

However, Judge John J. McConnell Jr., who is presiding over the bench trial in US District Court, denied the company’s request to present evidence related to the slaying of Carman’s grandfather, John Chakalos, a wealthy real estate developer who left a $44 million estate to his four daughters, including Carman’s mother.

Chakalos, 87, was shot to death in his Windsor, Conn., home in December 2013. Police identified Carman as a suspect, according to court filings, but he has never been charged criminally with the deaths of his grandfather or mother.

Testimony at the civil trial has been narrowly focused on alterations Carman made to his boat before he and his mother left on the fishing trip.

Earlier this month, Carman told the Globe he was fighting the insurance companies’ lawsuit because he has done nothing wrong and wants to prove that at trial.

“I want people to know that the trial is happening because I am choosing for it to happen,” Carman wrote in an e-mail. “Unlike a criminal case, or a civil tort seeking an award of massive damages, I could walk away from this with no cost, no risk, and frankly, a lot less damage to my reputation because reporters and tabloidists would not have an ongoing saga to keep writing about. The only cost to walking away would be I lose out on a small insurance claim, the value of which has already been greatly diminished by attorneys fees and expenses.

“The reason I am not walking away, no matter what, is because I am innocent and I want my day in court,” he added.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.